Weeks after Honor 7X received Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 update, the company has now announced a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India on the smartphone. With the price cut, the handset is now available for Rs 11,999, which was earlier available with a price tag of Rs 12,999. Also, Honor 7X is available in two variant, while you can buy the 32GB variant in Rs 11,999, the 64GB variant is now available at Rs 14,999. Huwaei-based Honor recently launched a new software update with the Honor 7X, which will bring a series of new features. With a few exchange offers and EMI options, the Honor 7X with the update price is available on Amazon India.

The handset is available in three colour variants, which are Blue, Black, Gold and Red Limited Edition colour options. With the new software update, they are going to a range of new features that are going to be rolled out by the company. These features include an AR Lens, Power Saving mode, a dedicated Gaming mode, Ride mode and a face unlock.

Exclusively, Honor is adding another feature with which you can add a fingerprint to the Paytm app. The user will also be also provided with an option to add a custom shortcut to the Paytm app using the fingerprint scanner.

Coming to the specifications of Honor 7X, the handset has a 5.93-inch-full HD display. Under the hood, the phone has a battery backup of 3340mAh, which weighs 165grams. The phone sports a 4GB RAM and is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC.

Coming to the camera, the Honor 7X sports a dual camera setup. The 13-megapixel camera also has a feature for depth sensing. On the front end, an 8-megapixel camera is available. The rear camera is also paired with PDAF and a LED flash.

