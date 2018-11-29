Honor 8C exclusive launch in India at Amazon.in: The phone will be sold exclusively on Amazon and a landing page is live on Amazon.in in this regard. Customers who buy the Honour 8C today will get benefits worth Rs 4,450/- and 100 GB of jio 4G internet data, the company announced on its web page. Honor has also availed 'Get Notified' option on its web page while customers can check Honor 8C specifications and shop online in Honor India Official Store. The Honor 8C India launch is being live streamed on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Honor 8C exclusive launch in India at Amazon.in: The Honor 8C smartphone has been launched in India today. The phone will be sold exclusively on Amazon and a landing page is live on Amazon.in in this regard. Customers who buy the Honour 8C today will get benefits worth Rs 4,450/- and 100 GB of Jio 4G internet data, the company announced on its web page. Honor has also availed ‘Get Notified’ option on its web page while customers can check Honor 8C specifications and shop online in Honor India Official Store. The Honor 8C India launch is being live streamed on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

According to the mobile giant, the power-packed Honor 8C comes with 4000 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor and 13MP + 2 MP AI enhanced dual camera. The camera can recognise and optimize over 500 scenarios in 22 categories. The pone’s 15.9 cm X 7.98 cm full view display is equipped with TÜV Rheinland certified eye-care mode to reduce eye strain when working with it. The company also claims that the smartphone has low-light face unlock/ detection capability. The massive battery will give up to 2 days power from a single charge as claimed by both Huawei and Amazon.

Honor is a sub-brand belonging to networking and telecommunications equipment and services company Huawei and the handset maker is manufacturing 80% of Honor mobile devices in India.

