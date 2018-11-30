The Honor company has launched 8C and Band 4 yesterday. The company has previously launched Honor 8X in the market which is a premium looking phone from the company. The smartphone comes in two variants, one is 3GB RAM and another one is 4GB RAM. The Honor 8C is exclusively available on Amazon India and the sale starts on 10 December 2018.

Honor 8C was launched on November 29th, 2018. Honor is receiving a great response from the consumers of India as the company is targetting a mix of special features and an affordable price bracket. The Honor 8C sale is on 10th December 2018. The latest smartphones launched by honor is 8C is priced at Rs. 11,999 in 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The Honor company has also launched Honor band 4 recently. The most interesting feature of the phone is that the device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset with Adreno 506. Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei, the company uses Kirin chipset on their smartphones but for Honor 8C the company is going for Qualcomm for the processor. The sale will be exclusively available on Amazon India and the sale will start on 10 December 2018.

Honor 8C comes after the premium looking smartphone launched earlier this month Honor 8X. The phone received an enormous amount of sales growth in the mobile sector. The Honor company is now the fifth largest smartphone brand in India. The Honor 8C comes in two variants, one is of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone has a long battery life with a 4000mAh battery. The 32 GB variant is priced at Rs. 11,999 and the 64GB is priced at Rs. 12,999. The Honor 8C has a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel and secondary camera 2-megapixel, where the main camera uses a sensor of f/1.8 aperture. The smartphone has a rear fingerprint sensor and runs with EUMI 8.2 on Android 8.1 Oreo.

