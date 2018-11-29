This year is ending with more and more smartphones coming into the market. The smartphones are getting cheaper and more efficient with the changing times. The new phone coming today in the market is Honor 8c which is a sub-brand of Huawei. Honor company is targeting a full swing change in the smartphone market as they are preparing to launch Honor 8c mid-range smartphone today. The smartphone will be available on Amazon India. It will be an Amazon India exclusive smartphone just like Honor 8X and Honor 8 Lite. Honor 8c price is expected to be at Rs. 11,785. The smartphone key features include 19:9 display panel with a classic notch, the brand new Snapdragon 632 processor, face unlock and vibrant colour options. Honor 8c will be available in different colour options such as Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, Platinum Gold, and Nebula Purple.

Honor 8c supports dual-sim(nano) slots, runs on EMUI 8.2 of Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone has a 6.26-inch HD(720×1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen panel with 86.6% screen-to-body ratio. The Honor 8c is heavily powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. The smartphone comes in two different variants of 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone has an efficient rear camera of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The selfie camera is an 8-megapixel camera with stable shot recognition and a f/2.0 aperture. the battery of the smartphone is 4000mAh with fast charging.

انخفاض سعر هونر بلاي ل من ٥٠٥٠ إلى ٥٣٠٠ جنيه Follow 👉 @phones7com ليصلك احدث أسعار ومواصفات الموبايلات الرام 4 جيجا رام الذاكرة الداخلية 64 جيجا بايت الكاميرا الخلفية ثنائية العدسة 16 + 2 ميجا بكسل الشاشة: 6.3 بوصة – FHD+ البطارية: 3750 ميللي امبير HiSilicon Kirin 970 المعالج لمعرفة مواصفات وأسعار الموبايلات في مصر 🇪🇬🇪🇬🇪🇬 ادخل على موقع : فون صح Phones7.com #honor8x #honor #honorplay #honor9lite #honor7x #honor10 #honor8c #honor9 #هونر #هونر_مصر #هونر_10 #هونر_8إكس #هونر8x #هونر_9_لايت #هونر_9_لايت #هونر_بلاي #مصر #مصر🇪🇬 #مصرية #اخبار #جديد #موبايلات #اسعار #تقنية #تقنيه #تليفونات #تلفون #موبايل #هواوي

В России представили недорогой смартфон Honor 8C с батареей на 4000 мАч. Модель с 6,3-дюймовым экраном и раздельными слотами для SIM-карт и карты памяти оценена в 12 990 рублей. ⬇️ Фронтальная камера имеет разрешение 8 мегапикселей, а на задней панели расположены модули на 13 и 2 мегапикселя (апертура в случае первого из них – f/1.8). ⬇️ Не обошлось без искусственного интеллекта, который способен распознавать около 500 видов с сцен в 22 категориях и выставлять оптимальные для них настройки. ⬇️ В отличие от большинства смартфонов Huawei и Honor среднего класса, в которых применяются фирменные чипсеты Kirin, Honor 8C базируется на восьмиядерной платформе Qualcomm Snapdragon 632. В Россию будет поставляться версия смартфона с 3 Гбайт оперативной и 32 Гбайт встроенной памяти. ⬇️ Работает модель под управлением операционной системы Android 8.1 Oreo с оболочкой EMUI 8.2. ⬇️ Новинка будет доступна в трех вариантах расцветки корпуса: синем, черном и золотистом. Синяя версия является первым смартфоном Honor с эффектом «кошачий глаз». Под этим следует понимать сияние, переливающееся при изменении угла зрения. ▶️ Honor 8C поступит в продажу 3 декабря на официальном сайте shop.huawei.ru и в магазинах партнеров. 💤💤💤💤💤💤💤 #honor #honor8c #honor8 #онор #хонор #хуавей #huawei #смартфоны #андроид #android8 #новинка2018 #цифровоймир #телефоны #dglru #недорогойтелефон #андроиды #скоровпродаже #гаджет #гарнитура #мобильник #мобила #купитьсмартфон

