The company Honor is giving new smartphones in the market to change the face and functioning of the smartphone market. Honor is launching its third phone in this year Honor 8C after launching Honor 8X and Honor 8 lite. Honor is winning the hearts of the customers by offering the best of both worlds in price bracket and features. The smartphone runs on Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 506 GPU.

This year is ending with more and more smartphones coming into the market. The smartphones are getting cheaper and more efficient with the changing times. The new phone coming today in the market is Honor 8c which is a sub-brand of Huawei. Honor company is targeting a full swing change in the smartphone market as they are preparing to launch Honor 8c mid-range smartphone today. The smartphone will be available on Amazon India. It will be an Amazon India exclusive smartphone just like Honor 8X and Honor 8 Lite. Honor 8c price is expected to be at Rs. 11,785. The smartphone key features include 19:9 display panel with a classic notch, the brand new Snapdragon 632 processor, face unlock and vibrant colour options. Honor 8c will be available in different colour options such as Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, Platinum Gold, and Nebula Purple.

Honor 8c supports dual-sim(nano) slots, runs on EMUI 8.2 of Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone has a 6.26-inch HD(720×1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen panel with 86.6% screen-to-body ratio. The Honor 8c is heavily powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. The smartphone comes in two different variants of 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone has an efficient rear camera of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The selfie camera is an 8-megapixel camera with stable shot recognition and a f/2.0 aperture. the battery of the smartphone is 4000mAh with fast charging.

