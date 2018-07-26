The Honor 9N will be available at an affordable price starting from Rs. 11,999 for 3GB RAM & 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM & 64GB ROM available at a price of Rs 13,999 and 4GB RAM & 128GB ROM available at a price of Rs 17,999.

Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei, has finally unveiled its latest smartphone the Honor 9N, though being a budget smartphone it has a premium look and design to it. The Honor 9N will be available at an affordable price starting from Rs. 11,999 for 3GB RAM & 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM & 64GB ROM available at a price of Rs 13,999 and 4GB RAM & 128GB ROM available at a price of Rs 17,999.

Honor 9N has four color variants to choose from – Midnight Black, Robin Egg Blue, Lavender Purple and Sapphire Blue. All thanks to the 12 Layer glass coating which giving the smartphone a smooth, mirror-like finish, thus, giving it a very glossy and premium look. Honor 9N is exclusive to Flipkart and sale begins 12 noon of July 31. Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar also clicked a selfie with Honor 9N smartphone during its launch.

ALSO READ: Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days: Get Redmi Note 5 Pro for only Rs 649

On the display front, the Honor 9N comes equipped with narrow Notch design along with 2280×1080 FHD+ resolution with 19:9 aspect ratio and 79% screen to body ratio for more screen space with minimum bezel experience. The Honor 9N is powered with a dual 13MP+2MP lens, with f0.95 aperture on the secondary lens. The Honor 9N Dual Lens camera helps to add that Bokeh effect.

The Honor 9N also comes with AR Lens, adding funny cosplay and quirky background to add more fun element to the pictures. The smartphone’s 16MP Front Selfie Camera is equipped with the portrait mode feature that can identify the face of the user in the image and achieve accurate Bokeh effects. The 3D light blending algorithms give the best contour to a user’s face.

ALSO READ: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos becomes the richest person in modern history

The Honor 9N is equipped with Android 8.0 (Oreo) and Kirin 659 Processor. Moreover, the Honor 9N is also equipped with a dedicated i5 co-processor for small yet important tasks such as GPS location, step counting, distance measurement and other information without activating the primary chipset. This specifically helps in power consumption.

The smartphone features 3000mAh battery to blaze through long hours of usage without the need to charge it. The Honor 9N is powered with the Smart Face unlock feature, which not only unlocks the smartphone but also keeps notifications private. This feature also comes with close eye prevention; that means no one can unlock your phone while you are sleeping and supports phone unlock in low light conditions.

ALSO READ: Amazon Prime Day 2018: Check out offers, discounts on Huawei P20 Pro, One Plus 6 and other smartphones

The phone comes with Paytm Pay Feature in which the user’s fingerprint directs to the pay page of Paytm while making payments. The Honor 9N comes equipped with a Ride Mode which ensures the safety of two-wheel riders by keeping them away from unwanted distractions. There is also a Party Mode which enables users to connect 6 smartphones with 1 master device to play in-sync music.

Read More