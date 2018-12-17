Honor Band 4 launched in India: The HONOR Band 4 will be available exclusively on Amazon.in and is priced competitively at Rs. 2,599. Read more about its features, benefits, review and more.

The Honor Band 4, the latest installment in the fitness band series from Huawei sub brand will be available from 12 noon on December 18, 2018. The Honor 4 band features a 0.5-inch full colour touchscreen display that is protected by 2.5D glass which is scratch resistant which is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. The smartband will have active Sleep Monitoring that collects data and advices the users based on their sleeping habits. Honor Band 4 also has 24- hour heartrate monitor equipped with high heart-rate alerts, which can also be used in night due to the presence of Infrared technology.

The band is also water-resistant meaning that it can also be used for data collection while Swimming also. Honor Band 4 recognizes Swim strokes, speeds, distance and caloric consumption to give a detailed report. Multiple workout modes are present which will identify whether you are running indoors or outdoors, swimming, cycling among others. The day-to-day features like handling calls, music control, number identification and capturing pictures via the phone as well as locating the device. The straps aof this band can also be changed and is available in many colors Honor are promising that Honor Band 4 can last 17 days on a single charge under normal

usage.

Build up your fitness in the pool with the #HonorBand4 .

With its 50-meter water resistance, it not just records your swim speed, distance and calories, it can also recognise different swim strokes!

Coming soon exclusively on @amazonIN! https://t.co/zupe7ZT7N3 pic.twitter.com/wkKqvDN35n — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) December 7, 2018

The HONOR Band 4 will be available exclusively on Amazon.in and is priced competitively at Rs. 2,599. The users can signup on the following link to get updates about the availability of the device. Direct link for HONOR Band 4.

Read More