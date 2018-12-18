Chinese smartphone brand Honor on Monday rolled out the new wearable in the Indian market which is going to be exclusively available on Amazon India from 12 PM onwards on December 18, 2018. Honor Band 4 will be competing with Xiaomi's Mi Band series, which is currently ruling the country.

The fitness freaks, who have been impatiently waiting for the all-new Honor Band 4 to be finally available in India, well, there are only a few more hours to go for your favourite wearable to hit the online stores. Chinese smartphone brand Honor on Monday rolled out the new wearable in the Indian market which is going to be exclusively available on Amazon India from 12 PM onwards on December 18, 2018. The Honor Band 4 will be competing with Xiaomi’s Mi Band series, which is currently ruling the country.

Available with a price tag of Rs 2,599, the Honor Band 4 is a fitness tracker which will note your lifestyle and everyday activities to help you lead a healthy and active way of life. The wearable is available in three colour variants — Meteorite black, midnight navy and dahlia pink.

Coming to its specifications and features, Honor Band 4 comes with a large 2.5D curved full touchscreen display. The display is of 0.95 inches and supports a resolution of 240X120 pixels. The display also has a scroll gesture-based user interface that allows users to move between options and a Home button is provided for the one-click return to home.

The Honor Band 4 comes with TruSleepTM and is backed by TruSeenTM3.0 heart rate technology. While TruSleepTM monitors sleeping activities and automatically records user’s periods of REM providing them with a personal sleeping guide, the TruSeenTM3.0 heart rate technology can continuously monitor heart rate 24 hours real-time continuously.

Besides this, Honor Band 4 is featured with a 6-axis sensor which automatically recognizes swim strokes, records swimming speed, distance and calories. The device is swimming safe and water-proof upto 50 meters.

Along with this, you can answer and reject calls, identify numbers and read message notfications etc. With a single charge, gthe device can work upto 17 days.

