Honor View 20 goes on sale on Amazon: The latest smartphone has been launched at a starting price of Rs 37,999 and comes with launch offers as well. The device will also be available via Reliance Digital from February.

Honor View 20 goes on sale on Amazon: Huawei’s sub-brand Honor recently launched its latest smartphone View 20 in India and the handset can be purchased on Amazon India website. The handset has been launched at a starting price of Rs 37,999 and comes with launch offers as well. A unique feature of this Smartphone is that it comes with a hole-punch selfie camera. Honor View 20 comes equipped with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with a time of flight (ToF) sensor at the back of the Honor View 20.

The new smartphone is powered by Huawei’s flagships- grade Hisilicon Kirin 980 and 8 GB of RAM. The Honor View 20 also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging (4.5V/5A). The handset has got an Aurora Nanotexture pattern at the back that forms a V-shaped design when light reflects on the surface. Colour options that are available for this Smartphone are Phantom Blue, Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour.

Honor View 20 will go on sale on Amazon today in India starting from 12 am Wednesday, January 30. It will also be available via Reliance Digital from February. Its price in India starts at Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/128 GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM/256 GB storage option is priced at Rs 45,999. Launch offers on Amazon India includes no-cost EMI options, a 5 per cent instant discount on ICICI Credit and Debit EMI transactions. There is another offer listed as the Jio offer where the buyer can avail Rs 2,200 cashback and up to 2.2TB of data as well.

