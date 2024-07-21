How Plastic Can Be Converted Into Electronic Devices?

New study reveals: The University of Delaware and Argonne National Laboratory have created a chemical process to convert Styrofoam into the valuable conducting polymer PEDOT: PSS. This new method can integrate plastic waste into functional electronic devices like solar cells and transistors. The research team, led by Laure Kayser, assistant professor at UD, developed this process through extensive experimentation and collaboration with Argonne chemist David Kaphan.

Their method involves sulfonating polystyrene, a common plastic, using a milder agent to achieve high sulfonation with minimal defects. This efficient process turns waste Styrofoam into PEDOT: PSS, comparable in performance to commercially available versions.

Specific tests and analyses were conducted at UD and Argonne, showing the eco-friendly potential of this approach for creating high-value electronic materials from plastic waste. The research also highlights the ability to precisely control sulfonation levels, opening possibilities for applications in fuel cells and water filtration devices. The team aims to further explore and refine this technique to enhance global sustainability efforts.