According to Nikkei Asian Review, Huawei is planning to beat Samsung to launch the world’s first foldable phone in 2019. The launch is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2019 and reportedly, the foldable phone will have a flexible OLED display made by China’s BOE Technology Group.

There is a fierce race underway among technological giants to stake claim to the most cutting-edge advancements in the electronic market and thus, a consumer is witnessing a new radical feature in their gadgets and gizmos almost every day. There has been much talk lately about a foldable smartphone and the launch of such a phone is being heavily touted to hit the market in 2019. However, competition to release the first foldable smartphone has gotten fiercer.

Earlier, Samsung had announced intentions to launch the world’s first foldable phone with superior quality components but Huawei, the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, is now increasingly looking to beat the South Korean tech giants.

Although Huawei’s component quality is said to be inferior to Samsung’s but the Chinese company remains unperturbed by it and is gunning for an early release of the highly-anticipated mobile phone.

If the reports are to be believed, then Huawei is planning to produce only 30,000 units of foldable phones in its first batch, which means that only a few customers will be able to procure the revolutionary phone.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal had reported that Samsung is planning a foldable phone which will have around 7.3-inch screen. It was also said the smartphone will be just as slim as iPhone 8.

However, the price of the foldable smartphone might be a big deterrent for many users as the projected price tag of $1,500-2000 can ward off the interest of many potential buyers.

