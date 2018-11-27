Huawei Mate 20 Pro: One of the best smartphones made under the banner of Huawei has been launched in India today. The prices of the smartphone bearing the tagline 'The King of the Smartphones' starts from Rs. 69,990. Those who are interested to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro product must hurry as there might be a limited stock in India right now.

According to reports, the company has launched this device in India for pricing of the device. The Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display unlike any other mobile phones with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels. It smartphone comes with Kirin 980 AI chipset which is based on a 7 nm FinFET manufacturing technology. Moreover, a unique feature that this device carries is its way of charging other devices. This smartphone can charge other devices wirelessly.

The three rear cameras are of 40 megapixels, 20 megapixels, and 8 megapixels. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s structure is very much like that of Galaxy S9. The smartphone’s curved design language and 3D glass protection on its front and back give a premium look. The phone gets charged to 70% in 30 minutes. The smartphone comes in Twilight, Emerald Green colour and sports a gradient colour design. It also has some features that reduces the fingerprint smudges. The smartphone is less slippery and has total in-hand comfort.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Features in Detail:

HiSilicon Kirin 980 AI Octa core, 7 nm chip

6/8 GB RAM

6.39 Quad HD+ AMOLED Screen

128 GB Internal Storage

Dual Nano Sim Slot

Rear Triplle Camera

Front Camera 24 MP

4200 mAH battery (70% charge in 30 minutes)

