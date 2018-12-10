Huawei Nova 4: The smartphone releases a teaser video of Nova 4 and it's worth taking a look. The smartphone boasts a hole for the selfie camera. The front side of the smartphones shows a true bezel-less display with a small hole on the of the smartphone to integrate the selfie camera. The smartphone will be priced around Rs. 38,000. The smartphone will be launched on December 17, 2018.

Huawei Nova 4 teaser video: Huawei Nova 4 is all set to launch on December 17, 2018, and teasers are surfacing the social media which has made people very curious about the phone. The Huawei company has released a new teaser video for the phone. The teaser shows the display hole for selfie design. The front side of the smartphones shows a true bezel-less display with a small hole on the of the smartphone to integrate the selfie camera. The Huawei Nova 4 is a premium smartphone which will directly compete with phones like Samsung Galaxy A8s which will have a hole design selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to launch on December 17, 2018. The smartphone is expected to price around Rs. 38,000. The smartphone comes with a big battery of 4000mAH. Huawei Nova 4 will come with rear 16-24 megapixel and 24-5 front camera, it will be a dual camera set-up.

The smartphone will come in only one variant which will be of 6GB RAM/ 128GB internal storage. The phone will come in a black variant. Huawei company has released a video teaser in which we can see the new look of the selfie camera and we can clearly see the bezel-less screen design. The smartphone will have a triple camera setup for the wider shot. The specifications will include HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, 6 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will support Android 9 pie out of the box. The smartphone will support an efficient user interface which will allow the user to use the phone in an easy way.

Check out the video:

