Huawei Nova 4 teaser video: Huawei Nova 4 is all set to launch on December 17, 2018, and teasers are surfacing the social media which has made people very curious about the phone. The Huawei company has released a new teaser video for the phone. The teaser shows the display hole for selfie design. The front side of the smartphones shows a true bezel-less display with a small hole on the of the smartphone to integrate the selfie camera. The Huawei Nova 4 is a premium smartphone which will directly compete with phones like Samsung Galaxy A8s which will have a hole design selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to launch on December 17, 2018. The smartphone is expected to price around Rs. 38,000. The smartphone comes with a big battery of 4000mAH. Huawei Nova 4 will come with rear 16-24 megapixel and 24-5 front camera, it will be a dual camera set-up.
The smartphone will come in only one variant which will be of 6GB RAM/ 128GB internal storage. The phone will come in a black variant. Huawei company has released a video teaser in which we can see the new look of the selfie camera and we can clearly see the bezel-less screen design. The smartphone will have a triple camera setup for the wider shot. The specifications will include HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, 6 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will support Android 9 pie out of the box. The smartphone will support an efficient user interface which will allow the user to use the phone in an easy way.
Check out the video:
Leave a Reply