Chinese smartphone maker Huawei’s sub-brand Honor on Monday confirmed that it is set to launch Honor 9N on July 24, which was earlier predicted to dubbed as Honor 9X. A re-named version of the Honor 9i or Honor Play is one of the most awaited smartphones in the market. The Chinese brand took to the Honor India Twitter handle to announce the launch of Honor 9N. With the hashtag #NoOrdinaryBeauty, the company rolled out a 15-seconds long teaser of the smartphone whose taglines says Beauty All Around.

The teaser also features the back panel of the smartphone that is carrying a fingerprint sensor, dual camera set up and a LED flashlight. With a series of tweets, the brand has pointed towards the possibility that the handset is about to recreate your camera experience with an upgraded setup of the camera at both the rear and back end. According to a report in Gadget 360, the smartphone is expected to have two camera setup at rear and front ends.

Reports said that the Honor 9N is going to be the Indian version of the Honor 9i (2018) that was earlier launched in China in two variants. While the 64GB variant was available with a price tag Rs 14,400 (CNY 1,399), while the 128GB variant was priced at roughly Rs. 17,500 (CNY 1,699).

Coming to the camera front, the Honor 9i has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera with primary and secondary sensors respectively. The specifications of the handset include a 5.84-inch (1080×2280 pixels) full-HD+ IPS display. The phone runs on withAndroid 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top. The smartphone has powered with an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. The handset holds of a 3000mAh battery.

