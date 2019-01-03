Largest telecommunication equipment maker Huawei has recently announced the launch of its second Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone. After launching Huawei Y3 back in May 2018, the company has come up with the smartphone called Huawei Y5 Lite, which has already been launched in Pakistan. The smartphone is available at a price tag of PKR 16,500 (Rs8,240) in Pakistan.

Largest telecommunication equipment maker Huawei has recently announced the launch of its second Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone. After launching Huawei Y3 back in May 2018, the company has come up with the smartphone called Huawei Y5 Lite, which has already been launched in Pakistan. The smartphone is available at a price tag of PKR 16,500 (Rs8,240) in Pakistan. The budget-friendly smartphone is available in two colour variants – Blue and Black. Besides this, there are some other striking specifications and features of the smartphone makes it a prominent contender in the market of smartphones available in the above-mentioned price range.

However, the details about the global launch are yet to be announced officially. Also, it has been expected that the smartphone will soon make it to Indian and Indonesian markets considering its price.

Coming to its specifications, the Huawei Y5 Lite features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels along with a 295ppi pixel density. It also sports an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with a 1GB RAM and 16GB of Internal storage expandable to 256GB via microSD. The Huawei Y5 Lite is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor.

The smartphone features an 8-megapixel camera at the back, which has an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. The front camera is 5-megapixel and comes with an f/2.2 aperture.

Read More