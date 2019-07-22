Huawei Y9 Prime is going to hit the Indian market in the month of August 2019. Check out its leaks, specifications and expected price.

The Chinese multinational company Huawei has announced the arrival of their latest Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime. The teaser of the launch has officially launched on Amazon India. Huawei Y9 Prime has already debuted in the international market in May 2019. As per some reports, the price of the phone will fall between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000.

There is no official announcement on its availability but as per some experts, Huawei Y9 Prime will launch in August 2019. Amazon will host the sale of this phone.

Features and Specifications:

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is very similar to its predecessor Huawei Y9 (2018). Huawei Y9 Prime comes with a 6.59-inch FHD+LCD Display. It also offers the notch-less screen which is quite trending nowadays. The phone is featured with an octa-core Kirin 710F processor. The phone is based on the latest operating system of Android 9 pie.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup which includes a 16-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and depth sensor of 2-megapixel. For selfie admirers, the Huawei Y9 sports a 16-megapixel pop-up front camera. Huawei Y9 Prime will be available in 2 variants on the basis of memory, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

Huawei Y9 Prime is back with the battery of 4,000 mAH. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is going to be available in three color variants Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Sapphire Blue.