Do what you love and love what you do, right? What if we tell you that all the free gaming you do can earn you money? Yes, gaming, which used to be a hobby, can now be a career.

The craze for gaming in India has risen as new interesting games are being launched every day. One of the most exciting career options, gaming, is also one of the fastest growing profession that welcomes gamers from around the world. Apart from being time-pass for kids to being a lunch-break activity for youngsters, gaming has now taken a serious turn as a full-time job. Starting from Pubg to Counterstrike, as a large percentage of youngsters take interest in gaming, people have been looking towards developing games as a serious career option.

Hard-core gamers are earning a good and stable amount. HyperX, which is the gaming division of Kingston, recently promoted gaming as a career at a recent launch. Kingston’s gaming division HyperX focuses on making people aware of the advantages and needs of gaming both as a career and as a hobby. HyperX launched its PulseFire Surge Gaming mouse to make gaming more exciting.

A gaming equipment major, HyperX shared that gaming will apparently become near to necessity in the future as it is a great stress reliever for people. HyperX marketing director Vishal Parikh said gaming is a such a stress reliever that people should start investing in it to combat depression and anxiety. Not only does gaming distract people but it also induces positive vibes in them, he said.

The PulseFire Surge Gaming mouse can be used by beginners as well as it is easy to use, it has 6 buttons.

Kingston's Corporate Communication head Vaibhav Kulkarni said there are different avenues to enter this exciting world.

The Head of Corporate Communication for Kingston, Vaibhav Kulkarni also explored the world of gaming and told how there are different avenues to enter this exciting world of games. A professional gamer is known as an e-sports athlete. You can become a professional gamer or a gaming consultant or help out with game testing and development, become a coach or open a gaming cafe.

Tempted enough for such a cool and exciting career option? Start now!

