Telecom giant Idea has revised it’s 149 prepaid plan to give more benefits to its customers. The company has come up with the revised plan that can stand strong in front of Reliance Jio and Airtel. Idea is now offering 28GB data and unlimited calls at a very cheap price. Idea has updated Rs.149 plan and Rs. 109 plan in which the company is offering more benefits. In the continuation of the cheap plan revision race, idea has taken this major step to benefit its customer.

This updated 149 and 109 plan is valid for the Himachal Pradesh circle. The revised plans are offering unlimited data calling with 28 GB data, which will be divided into 1 GB data\per day. The Rs. 149 plan offers unlimited voice calls, roaming calls, 28 GB data (1GB per day) 100 SMS for 28 days. On the other hand, Rs. 109 plan offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS and 1 GB data for 28 days.

according to a report from Telecomtalk, it has come to light that this offer is valid for 28 days in Himachal Pradesh region, however, it is valid for 14 days in other network circles. it is also noted that the company is offering unlimited voice calls, but they are capping it to 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week. In comparison to Idea’s offer, Airtel and Reliance JIo is offering unlimited calls without any Fair Usage Policy(FuP) limit.

