Following the misinformation spread through WhatsApp that led to rampant incidents of mob lynching and other criminal offences across the country, Union Information Technology and Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday suggested few steps to the WhatsApp CEO, Chris Daniels to control the circulation of fake news via the messaging app. He suggested that the app needs some stringent and precise security measures in a bid to find solutions against such criminal activities that are also violating the Indian laws.

Prasad also suggested that the messaging app CEO to set up a grievance officer in India as that will make WhatsApp comply with Indian laws. He highlighted the demand saying it won’t be favourable for the Indian government to have any of their country’s problem to be answered in America. He added that being an important entity in India, it is necessary to have a proper corporate office of WhatsApp in India.

Prasad was addressing a media gathering following the meeting with WhatsApp CEO. He informed that the Chris Daniels had promised to look into the matter and will come out with an apt solution to the problem. Meanwhile, the WhatsApp CEO on his five-day visit to India.

Union Minister also said that we have asked him to guide us on the detailed mechanism so that we can find out the origin of any fake message. To this, the CEO has promised to find a solution accordingly. He also said that the WhatsApp is working with the law enforcement agencies of the country and will soon carry out a big campaign educate Indian citizens about the details of the messaging app.

