Amid the Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has sought information from social networking site Facebook over alleged data leak and has sought details by April 7. According to reports, on March 23, 2018, a notice seeking details relating to breach of data from Facebook had been sent to Cambridge Analytica particularly with regard to reports in the media about questionable practices attributed to Cambridge Analytica in their efforts to influence elections. It is felt that there is a need for further information about the data breach from Facebook.

Therefore, following this development, a letter has been issued by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology on March 28 to Facebook seeking their response to certain questions. Whether personal data of Indian voters and users has been compromised by CA? Whether Facebook or its related or downstream agencies utilising Facebook’s data have previously been engaged by any entities to manipulate the Indian electoral process?

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Facebook in order to make privacy settings more easily available to its users, revamped the settings menu. Mentioning on a blog post about the new changes being done in the setting menu, Facebook Chief Privacy Officer and VP Erin Egan said, “Last week showed how much more work we need to do to enforce our policies and help people understand how Facebook works and the choices they have over their data. We’ve heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find and that we must do more to keep people informed.”

“Instead of having settings spread across nearly 20 different screens, they’re now accessible from a single place. We’ve also cleaned up outdated settings so it’s clear what information can and can’t be shared with apps,” Facebook officials said in the blogpost.

