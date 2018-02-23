To firm country's defence, India has successfully test fired the nuclear-capable ballistic missile called Dhanush. The missile was launched from a naval ship of Odisha coast. It has the ability to carry up to 500 kg payload. Strategic Defence Forces Command (SFC) carried out the trail of Dhanush. Confirming the launch, defence officials said that all objectives were met during the trail and it was a successful launch.

In yet another achievement for country’s defence, India has successfully test fired the nuclear-capable ballistic missile called ‘Dhanush’. Dhanush has the ability to strike within 350 km range. Defence officials confirmed the launching of Dhanush from a naval ship of Odisha coast. Dhanush is a surface to surface missile, a naval version of the indigenously developed Prithvi missile. The newly launched missile is capable of hitting both land and sea-based targets and carrying a payload of 500 kg. Defence forces’ Strategic Force Command (SFC) carried out the trail of Dhanush.

Speaking about the launching of Dhanush, defence forces official said, "The missile launch was part of a training exercise by the SFC of Indian Navy." According to the officials, all mission objectives were met during the trail and the trail was a complete success. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) monitored the missile launch and its flight performance through its telemetry and radar facilities located on the Odisha coast. The single stage, liquid-propelled 'Dhanush' has already been inducted into the defence forces.

It is a part of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) developed by DRDO. The last trail was successfully tested on April 9, 2015. Nearly a week back, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that it will launch Chandrayaan-1 in April this year. After the successful 2008 Chandrayaan-1 mission, Chandrayaan-2 will be India’s 2nd mission to the Moon.

More than a month ago, India’s indigenously-developed nuclear-capable Agni-5 inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM), which can reach targets as far as Beijing, was successfully test fired. The test-firing was done off the Odisha coast. The Agni-5 is the most advanced version of the Agni series, part of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme that started in the 1960s. With this missile, India joined the US, Russia, the UK, France and China, which boast ICBM capabilities, when it tested its first Agni-V missile in 2012.

