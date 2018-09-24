India successfully conducted an interceptor missile test on Sunday off the Odisha coast and achieved another milestone in developing a two-layerBallistic Missile Defence system. A DRDO source told reporters that the interceptor was launched from Abdul Kalam Island of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at 8.05 PM.

Explaining about the functioning of the interceptor missile, a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist said that this missile will help India for engaging the targets in the exo-atmosphere region at an altitude above 50 km of the earth’s atmosphere. “Both the PDV interceptor and the target missile were successfully engaged,” DRDO sources said.

