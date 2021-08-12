India’s “eye in the sky”, GISAT-1 Earth observation satellite was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in AP. The country watched the much-touted event with fascination as GISAT-1 satellite launch was termed a game-changer. Considering it as boost to India’s space ambitions, the satellite was to keep an eye out on ‘locations of interest’ for India.
ISRO said the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) lifted off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota as scheduled and completed two stages. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly.