India’s “eye in the sky”, GISAT-1 Earth observation satellite was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in AP. The country watched the much-touted event with fascination as GISAT-1 satellite launch was termed a game-changer. Considering it as boost to India’s space ambitions, the satellite was to keep an eye out on ‘locations of interest’ for India.

ISRO said the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) lifted off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota as scheduled and completed two stages. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly.

However, this setback shouldn’t stall bigger plans and earlier ISRO had successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine as part of the engine qualification requirements for its Gaganyaan Programme.

Gradually the Indian space sector is ever growing and ISRO allowed private companies to make their own launch pads. ISRO announced an agreement between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Pixxel, a private satellite company for the launch of their first satellite in 2021.