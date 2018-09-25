Instagram's chief executive Kevin Systrom and chief technical officer Mike Krieger are planning to leave the company in the coming weeks and it was on Monday when they notified the Instagram's leadership team and Facebook about their decision to leave.

The two departures are going to cost the Facebook a future as we are familiar with the fact that the app is under the eye of critics lately. In the past two years, Facebook has been facing a serious crisis in its 14-year history, the reason is not taking the user data seriously and negligence towards foreign interference across its network of more than 2 billion people.

Meanwhile, the co-founders haven’t listed a reason for their resignation, but they are planning to take time off after leaving Instagram. It was 2010 when Krieger and Systrom came to know each other. At that time, they first exchanged the idea of the app, which later became Instagram. Presently, Instagram has over 1 billion users.

In 2012, Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion. At that time, it has over 30 million followers. From then to now, the increasing reach of Instagram has proved it as Facebook’s one of the most successful acquisitions.

Interestingly, it is not the first tie that the Facebook lost a founder of its acquired apps. Earlier in April, a Facebook board member and a founder of WhatsApp, Jan Koum announced that he was leaving.

