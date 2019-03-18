ISPs, telcos block Reddit in India, says report: People from across the globe can finally use Facebook and Instagram without any interruption, however, there are a number of people in India who have been facing difficulties to access Reddit. Well, this has nothing to do with a server outage but reports say that some telecommunication companies and ISPs (Internet Service Providers) are blocking the site.

Among the telcos who have been blocking Reddit were Vodaphone and Jio. YOU Broadband, Spectranet, and Jio Gigafiber are some of the ISPs, which have blocked Reddit.

Earlier too, several Reddit users complained an ISP named Hathway was blocking the popular website. However, the site was unblocked a couple of days later after several Redditors started complaining about it.

A report in the TNW said that it independently verified that the site was inaccessible on Vodafone network for several hours. The site had also emailed several service providers to learn more, about the outage.

The report also states that it is easier to avoid this block using VPNs or proxies, however, in this case, it doesn’t sound weird as the authorities have not ordered ISPs and cell phone networks to ban Reddit.

The report also highlighted that some people can access the site, however, there was no explanation on why it was blocked in the first place.

Reddit is an American social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website. Registered members submit content to the site such as links, text posts, and images, which are then voted up or down by other members.

