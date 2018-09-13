iPhone X in India is available at Rs. 91,900 for the 64GB storage model, while the next variant of the same model with 256GB internal memory is available at Rs. 1,06,900. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are available at more affordable prices. The iPhone 7 is available Rs. 39,900 for the 32GB storage model which was priced at Rs 52,370 and the 128GB variant at Rs. 49,900 down from Rs. 61,560.

Apple on Wednesday launched three new phones iPhone XS, XS Max and XR and with the launch of these comes a reduction in prices of company’s older iPhone variants. Now, the Indian lineup of Apple’s iPhone series starts with iPhone 6s (32GB) which is now available at a new price of Rs 29,900. The next variant iPhone 6s Plus now starts at Rs 34,900.

Interestingly, the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone X have been discontinued in the United States but in India, only the iPhone SE has been discontinued, the other 3 are still available and with lower prices.

Now, after Wednesday’s event, iPhone X in India is available at Rs. 91,900 for the 64GB storage model, while the next variant of the same model with 256GB internal memory is available at Rs. 1,06,900. Earlier these models had a price tag of Rs. 95,390 and Rs. 1,08,930, respectively.

Significant price cuts have come in last year’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8Plus. The iPhone 8 2 now starts at Rs. 59,900 for the 64GB storage variant and Rs. 74,900 for the one with 256GB of inbuilt storage as compared to Rs. 67,940 and Rs. 81,500 before the September 12 price cut.

The bigger iPhone 8 Plus is now priced at Rs. 69,900 from earlier Rs. 77,560. The 256GB variant gets a price tag of Rs. 84,900, down from Rs. 91,110 previously.

Now, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are available at more affordable prices. The iPhone 7 is available Rs. 39,900 for the 32GB storage model which was priced at Rs 52,370 and the 128GB variant at Rs. 49,900 down from Rs. 61,560. And similarly, the iPhone 7 Plus now comes in at Rs. 49,900 for the base 32GB variant and Rs. 59,900 for the one with 128GB storage.

The starting lineup of iPhone series, iPhone 6s is available for Rs. 29,900, down from Rs. 42,900, for the 32GB variant, and Rs. 39,900 for the 128GB model, down from Rs. 52,100.

Now, about the new models, iPhone XR, which will go on sale in India from October 26 is the most affordable one among the new ones. It has a starting price tag of Rs. 76,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs. 81,900 for the 128GB model, and Rs. 91,900 for the 256GB storage variant.

