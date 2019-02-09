The iPhone XR (Review) is now available at a discounted price that is, Rs 70,500 offline. Informing about the same on Twitter, a Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom tweeted that the iPhone XR is now available at its store starting at Rs 70,500 for the 64GB variant.

The iPhone XR (Review) which was launched at Rs 76,900 gets a price cut. The phone is available at a discounted price that is, Rs 70,500 offline. A Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom took to his Twitter to inform all the buyers about the same. He tweeted that the iPhone XR is now available at its store starting at Rs 70,500 for the 64GB variant. While the 128GB and 256GB models are priced at Rs 75,500 and Rs 85,900, respectively. However, the price drop has not been officially confirmed by Apple.

Indeed, this is good news to all the XR buyers as it will be little more affordable. It is cheaper than the iPhone XS and XS Max. It still carries an ultra-premium price tag compared to its competition.

#Apple #iPhoneXR #Pricedrop

64GB our offer price Rs.70500/-

128GB our offer price Rs.75500/-

256GB our offer price Rs.85900/- pic.twitter.com/4HarwMsWB3 — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) February 9, 2019

As of now, it is not cleared other offline retailers are selling the iPhone XR at this new pricing, or Mahesh Telecom exclusively selling it. However, the pricing on the Flipkart remains the same for all the iPhones.

Features of iPhone XR

In terms of size, the iPhone XR slots between the iPhone XS and XS Max. It gets a 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD display (1792×828). The phone is being powered by the A12 Bionic chipset and brings 3GB of RAM. The iPhone XR also supports Face ID and ships with iOS 12. It gets a single 12MP wide-angle camera on the back and comes with OIS and f/1.8 aperture. It has a 7MP TrueDepth camera similar to the XS and XS Max.

Read More