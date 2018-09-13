Apple on Wednesday launched three new iPhones namely XS, XS Max and XR. iPhone XS and XS Max will be available in three variants 64GB, 256 GB and 512 GB while XR will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. iPhone XS and XS Max will cost $999 and $1099 and XR will start from $749.

Apple on Wednesday during its annual iPhone event finally unveiled three new smartphones iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. The former one sports a 5.8-inch display while the other two will have a 6.5 and 6.1 inch displays. All the new smartphones will be powered with super fast A 12 Bionic chip processor which will empower the next generation smartphones to have 2x speed in comparison to their predecessors. With loads of quality, camera and feature improvements, the new iPhone XS, XS Max and XR are here to take on the other competitors in the market.

iPhone XS and XS Max

Apple said that all the three new smartphones are their best designs to date. iPhone XS and XS Max will have A 12 Bionic processor, 6 core GPU processor which will let users to have a better gaming experience, better photo capture and several other performance improvements.

Apple said that with the help of A 12 Bionic processor, the dept field on photos taken on iPhone XS, XS Max can now be adjusted. The new phones will have better signal reception, better battery performance, and better speed then the previous iPhones.

iPhone XS and XS Max will come in three variants 64GB, 256GB and 512 GB. XS will cost $999 and XS Max will cost $1099. Pre-order for XS and XS Max will start on Friday.

iPhone XR

Apple also unveiled a third iPhone XR with liquid retina display. It sports a iPhone X like design and will come with single camera function. XR will also have A 12 bionic processor and 6 core GPU system. It will come in three variants 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. It’s the cheapest among the three iPhones and will cost around $749 or Rs 53,000 approximately.

The new iPhones will have better Augmented reality, gaming and camera experience. All the three new smartphones XS, XS Max and XR will have a Smart DHR feature which will allow the users to adjust the dept-field of photos after taking them in the edit mode.

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple also launched its next generation Apple Watch Series 4. The new watch will be 2 times faster then its predecessor and will have bigger display and cellular reception. It will now be able to take Electrocardiogram (ECG) and give out other health related inputs to the user. Apple Watch Series 4 will have a completely redesigned User Interface and loads of other improvements. It will come in the three colours with changeable bands. Pre-order for Apple Watch Series 4 will start from Friday.

