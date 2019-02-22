Israel sends its first washing machine sized-spacecraft Beresheet to moon on Elon Musk’s rocket: 10 things to know: Israel has launched its first privately-funded moon mission from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Friday morning. The $100 million (NIS 370 million) spacecraft is a joint venture between private companies SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries.

Here are the 10 things to know you need about Israel’s washing machine sized-spacecraft Beresheet to the moon:

Israel on Friday launched its first privately-funded moon mission with the help of SpaceX. The unmanned robotic lander, which blasted off from Florida, weighs 585 kg and has been named Beresheet — the Hebrew word for Genesis. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu watched the launch from the control centre in Yehud in Israel, reports said. Beresheet was jettisoned into Earth orbit 34 minutes after blasting off. The spacecraft will land on the lunar surface on April 11, 2019, after a 6.5 million in the journey. If successful, Israel will become the fourth country in the world to send a spacecraft to the moon after the US, Russia and China. Beresheet is about the size of a washing machine. The 585 kg spacecraft was pushed to the lunar orbit by one of Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 rockets. Israel has sent the spacecraft to measure the magnetic field of the moon to help understand how it was created. State-owned Israel Aerospace Industry is a key partner in the 77 million Pound project.

