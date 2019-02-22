Israel has launched its first privately-funded moon mission from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Friday morning. The $100 million (NIS 370 million) spacecraft is a joint venture between private companies SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries. Israel will become the fourth country in the world to send a spacecraft to the moon after the US, Russia and China.
Here are the 10 things to know you need about Israel’s washing machine sized-spacecraft Beresheet to the moon:
- Israel on Friday launched its first privately-funded moon mission with the help of SpaceX.
- The unmanned robotic lander, which blasted off from Florida, weighs 585 kg and has been named Beresheet — the Hebrew word for Genesis.
- Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu watched the launch from the control centre in Yehud in Israel, reports said.
- Beresheet was jettisoned into Earth orbit 34 minutes after blasting off.
- The spacecraft will land on the lunar surface on April 11, 2019, after a 6.5 million in the journey.
- If successful, Israel will become the fourth country in the world to send a spacecraft to the moon after the US, Russia and China.
- Beresheet is about the size of a washing machine.
- The 585 kg spacecraft was pushed to the lunar orbit by one of Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 rockets.
- Israel has sent the spacecraft to measure the magnetic field of the moon to help understand how it was created.
- State-owned Israel Aerospace Industry is a key partner in the 77 million Pound project.
For all the latest Science & Technology News, download NewsX App
Leave a Reply