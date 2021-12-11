NAVIC may broadcast brief messages in addition to its main role of delivering position, navigation, and timing services.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Chinese smart device manufacturer Oppo have agreed to collaborate on NavIC messaging service research and development.

The NAVIC system provides complete regional navigation services that reach up to 1500 kilometres between the Indian mainland and the Indian mainland. NAVIC may broadcast brief messages in addition to its main role of delivering position, navigation, and timing services.

ISRO and OPPO India have agreed to work together to develop a rapid, ready-to-use, end-to-end application-specific solution by integrating NAVIC messaging service with mobile phone platforms, with the needs of Indian NAVIC messaging service customers in mind.

In a statement, OPPO India said that the memorandum will pave the way for future collaborations between Indian Space Research Organization and Oppo India to develop indigenous solutions by incorporating the NavIC short messaging feature in the smartphones released by the smart device manufacturer.

The messaging service is primarily used to send life-saving notifications in locations where communication is weak, such as the oceans. Apparently, Oppo India has a manufacturing facility in Noida and a research and development facility in Hyderabad.