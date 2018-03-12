Itel has covered the Indian market swiftly and has emerged as a big player by capturing 9% of the overall share in the phones market. The company is now planning to take the smartphone market by storm and introduce fully loaded smartphones with features such as fingerprint sensors at a low key budget of inside Rs 5000. There new flagship device S42 will come with face unlock technology.

A Transsion Holdings Conglomerate brand, Itel has emerged as the second largest player in the overall mobile phone market in India by capturing nine percent market share for the year 2017 as per the latest CMR report. Rumour has it that Itel Mobile is expected to launch a new range of its smartphone portfolio by mid- March at budget-friendly price points. The possibility is very high that Itel might introduce fingerprint sensor technology below 5k segment with the launch of its much-anticipated portfolio launch.

We hear it from our sources that flagship device S42 will come equipped with face unlock technology, making it an industry’s first under 10 k segment. Leaked images also suggest full-screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio which has become the norm of the year, however, getting one at this price point would definitely excite the budget buyers. The Itel’s upcoming smartphone portfolio to sport a full screen with 18:9 display ratio at budget-friendly price points S42 is expected to have a slim profile with 5-inch of screen size. This combined with 18:9 aspect ratio will give users more screen to consume multimedia content.

As per sources, the S42 would be powered by Snapdragon processor along with 3GB of RAM also the phone would be running on Android Orea 8.0 which should translate into a satisfying performance. One can expect 13 MP Rear camera, also 13 MP Front camera. The S42 will pack a 3000mAh Li-Ion Battery. Itel mobile had entered India in April 2016 and in this short period the company has registered great numbers. As per company’s latest statement in 2016-17 the company registered 217% growth.