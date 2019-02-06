JioPhone 3 will come with a 5-inch screen and smart functionality. It might be powered by Android Go. In the storage department, JioPhone 3 could come with 2GB RAM, 64GB storage and support for microSD card. As for the camera, it's reported to get a 5-megapixel camera, and on the front, a 2-megapixel shooter.

With only a few months to go for the Reliance annual meet, where the previous Jio phones were unveiled, speculations have started doing rounds about JioPhone 3 that might be unveiled at this time. Breaking away from its trend of physical keyboards and low-cost phones, this time Jio will reportedly go big with a proper smartphone with a touchscreen and powerful software. There are also reports of its price being high and not in line with its previous editions but even after that the JioPhone 3 is expected to come in the low-cost rage smartphones.

Reports suggest JioPhone 3 will come with a 5-inch screen and smart functionality. It might be powered by Android Go. In the storage department, JioPhone 3 could come with 2GB RAM, 64GB storage and support for microSD card. As for the camera, it’s reported to get a 5-megapixel camera, and on the front, a 2-megapixel shooter.

For the price, JioPhone 3 may cost around Rs 4500, unlike the JioPhone 2 that sells for Rs 2,999. The JioPhone 1 and 2 have largely been successful as they come with a Jio SIM card which allows users access some special Jio features including a special variant of WhatsApp. Both the pervious editions run on JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 run KaiOS.

JioPhone will be in a direct contest with Xiaomi’s similar Andriod Go smartphone that will come in the same smartphone range of Rs 4000. Xiaomi’s smartphone will be called Redmi Go and has been launched in the Philippines already.

