Mobile phone maker jivi has joined hands with Reliance Jio to offers its 4G Smartphone hand set for just Rs. 699. The company is offering its Energy E3 Smartphone supported by Jio. The Smartphone comes with the 6.0 Marshmallow Android operating system. Reliance Jio is offering instant cash back of Rs 2200 through Jio football offer. The offer is valid on an entire range of 4G Volte smartphones of Jivi mobiles.

Mobile Phone Confurigation:

Display- 4.00-inch, Processor- 1.3GHz quad-core, Front Camera- 2-megapixel, Resolution- 480×800 pixels, RAM-512MB, OS-Android 6.0, Storage- 4MB, Rear Camera- 5-megapixel, Battery Capacity 1800mAh

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi Yes

Wi-Fi standards supported 802.11 b/g/n

GPS No

Bluetooth Yes

NFC No

Infrared No

USB OTG No

Headphones Yes

FM No

Number of SIMs 1

SIM 1

GSM/CDMA GSM

3G Yes

4G/ LTE Yes

Supports 4G in India (Band 40) Yes