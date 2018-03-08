The successor of the highly rated One Plus 5T has recently spotted on the famous benchmarking website AnTuTu which skyrocketed the scoreline. According to the screenshots revealed by Android Central, the One Plus 6 has passed Xiaomi's upcoming Mi MIX 2S challenge with flying colours. Reportedly, the much anticipated One Plus 6 registered a score of 276510 points.

With a speculated release later this year, One Plus 6 has embraced the rumour arena with the latest revelations about the next flagship smartphone ready to steal the thunder of the Samsung Galaxy S9’s, and Apple iPhones. The successor of the highly rated One Plus 5T has recently spotted on the famous benchmarking website AnTuTu which skyrocketed the scoreline. According to the screenshots revealed by Android Central, the One Plus 6 has passed Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi MIX 2S challenge with flying colours. Reportedly, the much anticipated One Plus 6 registered a score of 276510 points.

Earlier, there were rumours about the possible leak of Oppo’s R15 smartphone which eventually turned into the leaks about the successor of One Plus 5. With the latest set of leaks, the One Plus 6 is likely to take notes from Apple as the Chinese brand’s flagship smartphone is predicted to come with an ‘iPhone X like notch’. Going as per the leaks shared by the benchmarking website AnTuTu, the One Plus 6 not only achieved a remarkable 276510 scoreline but also is likely to have Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845.

With an aspect screen ratio of 19:9 taller than its predecessor which has an impressive 18:9 panel, the One Plus 6 will be powered by 8GB RAM along with a decent storage capacity of 256GB. Coming back to rumoured One Plus Snapdragon 845, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau already made it sure that the successor of One Plus 5 series will be launched with new processor. The One Plus6 is also likely to run on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo and can come up with wireless charging.

