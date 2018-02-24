Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo may launch a new smartphone which will look very similar to Apple's flagship iPhone X. According to a leaked image of Oppo's R15, the phone appears to be another iPhone X clone. The leaked image was spotted on Chinese website Weibo. The new smartphone, if leaks finally turn out to be true will be an exact replica of iPhone X.

In an exciting news for the Android and iPhone lovers who want to use a phone like iPhone X and an operating system like Android, well for all those users, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo may launch a new smartphone which will look very similar to Apple’s flagship iPhone X. According to a leaked image of Oppo’s R15, the phone appears to be another iPhone X clone. The leaked image was spotted on Chinese website Weibo. The new smartphone, if leaks finally turn out to be true will be an exact replica of iPhone X.

The leaked Oppo R15 if comes into existence will be available in three colours including black, pink, purple. Going by the leaks and talking about the design, Oppo R15 will have a full-screen absolutely thin bezel-less display. Just like iPhone X, the Oppo R15 according to leaks also sport space for sensors, antenna and a few of hardware details. The volume rockers have been placed on the left side while the power button will be placed on the right-side. Oppo R15 may also have dual cameras placed horizontally along with a flash and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The smartphone has received certification by 3C authority of China, according to a report by GizmoChina.

Expected specification of Oppo R15

5.8-inch QHD+OLED display

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor

6GB of RAM

64GB storage

Dual camera set up

Oppo’s VOOC charging technology

Dual-Camera Zoom

Ever since the iPhone X has come into public domain, many competitors have begun experimenting with the smartphone and redesigning them with the full-screen display to look more like Apple iPhone X. Among the players who are in the race, Xiaomi, Sony, Vivo, Nokia, Oneplus are currently experimenting with new designs to give users a refreshed experience.

