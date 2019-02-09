Chances are high that LG will launch LG K 11+ successor alongside its G-series flagship device- the LG G8 ThinQ- at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 on February 24 2019, in Barcelona. The LG K12 plus will have a storage space of 3GB RAM and will run on Android 8.1 Oreo. It will come with a HD+ screen resolution with 720 x 1,440 pixel with the screen density of 280 DPI.

LG K12 Plus to be launched alongside LG G8 ThinQ at MWC 2019, check out the specifications

LG is all set to launch its G-series flagship device- the LG G8 ThinQ- at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 on February 24 2019, in Barcelona. While the Korean giant has confirmed that it will launch its first 5G phone, there are possibilities that the third phone that is LG K12 Plus, during the event.

As per reports, the third LG K12 Plus, has following features :

3GB RAM and run on Android 8.1 Oreo. HD+ screen resolution with 720 x 1,440 pixels Screen density of 280 DPI. LG K11+ to be powered by MediaTek MT6762 processor, with MediaTek Helio P22 processor. A notchless screen with top bezels housing the earpiece and the front camera. Large bezels on the top and bottom and narrow bezels on the sides.

Already, the LG G8 ThinQ will feature a Time-of-Flight sensor. It will improve the quality of its selfie portraits. It will also increase the accuracy of its 3D face scanning system.

There are various rumours that the phone LG G8 ThinQ will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in its core and storage space of 6GB RAM and expandable memory of a 2TB memory card.

Instead of the earpiece in the front, there will be a sound-on-display technology.

Not just that, it will come with a secondary attachable screen. No formal announcement yet regarding how the LG ships the screen with G8 ThinQ. Later, this month, the smartphone users will get to see LG G8 ThinQ in the end.

Meanwhile, a massive price cut has been done for the LG leading smartphone of the year 2017– LG V30+. The phone was launched at Rs 40,9999, it has got a price cut of Rs 11, 0000.

