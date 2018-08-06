LG has launched its latest flagship smartphone LG G7+ ThinQ in India for Rs 39,990. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart. LG G7+ ThinQ sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120*1440 pixels. The smartphone runs on the Andriod 8.0 Oreo operating system.

LG Electronics on Monday launched its high-end smartphone LG G7+ ThinQ in India for Rs 39,990. The company’s latest flagship smartphone sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120*1440 pixels. The South Korean company LG has claimed that it is a power pack smartphone as it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU. LG G7+ ThinQ has 6GB RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. When it comes to operating system, the smartphone runs on Andriod 8.0 Oreo. LG G7+ has 3,000mAH non-removable battery with fast charging support.

Earlier, the company launched LG Q8 (2018) with stylus and LG Pay support. According to reports, the company’s flagship smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart in India. Unlike earlier, the competition is getting tougher in premium segment category (above Rs 30,000) as Chinese smartphone maker One Plus has emerged as the leader in this segment.

ALSO READ: Google takes responsibility for UIDAI helpline number showing up in people’s contact list

To give a tough competition to other smartphone makers available in the market, LG G7+ has dual camera set-up at the back, primary camera is a 16MP shooter with an aperture of f/1.9 and a secondary camera of 16MP with f/1.7 aperture. The smartphone has 8MP wide-angle selfie camera with an aperture of f/1.9.

ALSO READ: Delhi University’s Maharaja Agrasen college website hacked with posts reading ‘stop killing Muslims’, restored later

As per company claims, the main USP of this smartphone is artificial intelligence (AI). LG G7+ ThinQ has various connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone looks amazing as it features a glass sandwich design and MIL-STD 810G durability rating.

Read More