Lunar Eclipse Chandra Grahan Blood Moon 2018 Live Updates: People in India and other countries will be able to witnesses one of the rarest celestial phenomenon a total lunar eclipse starting from late night on July 27 night and continuing till early morning. In this celestial phenomenon, the moon will turn extreme red or blood red.

In one of lifetime experience, people will be able to witness the longest total lunar eclipse of the century taking place on July 27 (tonight). The total lunar eclipse will remain active till early hours of July 28. It is going to be one of a lifetime experience when people will be able to witness the moon turning bright red which is also being referred to as the blood red moon. According to experts, the total lunar eclipse will be active for close to 1 hour 45 minutes. The lunar eclipse will start at around 10:45 pm on July 27 (tonight). This rarest phenomenon will be visible in India also.

Speaking about the incident, space body NASA said, “On July 27th, our Sun, our planet, our Moon & Mars fall into a rare alignment. Mars & the Sun will be directly on opposite sides of the sky from our POV. While the lunar eclipse that this alignment causes won’t be visible in the US, you can still see Mars.”

Lunar Eclipse Chandra Grahan Blood Moon 2018 Live Updates

10:40 pm: Unlike fears that the monsoon clouds may block out the spectacle, it is expected that the moon will be visible on the horizon since the cloud cover is said to be dwindling. This spectacle is a must watch for those who believe that such an event, and the longest in the century, should not be missed.

10:35 pm: Though this picturesque celestial phenomenon will be visible at different times in different countries, people will be able to witness Moon in different shades of colour till it finally becomes blood red. However, due to monsoon days in India, especially in North Indian states including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and other regions, people may not be able to witness this once in a lifetime phenomenon.

10:30 pm: The lunar eclipse, said to be the longest in the century, will begin with a partial one beginning at 10.45 pm or so but the total eclipse will kick in an hour post-midnight at 1 am and last for an hour and forty-three minutes till 2.43 am into the morning of Saturday, July 28.

10:25 pm: A lunar eclipse is met with great fear and trepidation in all ancient civilisations. This is possible because one of the two sources of light known to human-kind disappears during this spectacle. This possibly must have set out several million superstitions among people who follow a lunar calendar like we do in India and elsewhere.

10:20 pm: One can wonder that once some object blocks another, the colour will turn black but the Red Moon will come about since the atmosphere of good old planet earth will only refract the red range of colours of the VIBGYOR range.

10:18 pm: Here’s why this will be the Red Moon: The colour of the moon is usually white since it reflects the sun’s light but during an eclipse the moon turns red because the earth comes between the sun and the moon.

10:10 pm: Apart from India, this rare celestial and picturesque phenomenon will also be visible in other parts of the world including South-America, parts of Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia. Meanwhile, in Asian countries including India and countries in Eastern Africa can use this opportunity to witness this interesting, picturesque celestial event.

10:00 pm: In this rare phenomenon, the Sun, planet, moon and planet Mars will fall into a rare alignment creating a total lunar eclipse due to which our Moon will turn blood red.

On July 27th, our Sun, our planet, our Moon & Mars fall into a rare alignment. Mars & the Sun will be directly on opposite sides of the sky from our POV. While the lunar eclipse that this alignment causes won’t be visible in the US, you can still see Mars https://t.co/UVpGICQ21N pic.twitter.com/qb4GOdVp9A — NASA (@NASA) July 27, 2018

Read More