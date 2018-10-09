Google’s annual hardware event #MadeByGoogle has kicked off in New York and a slew of products including Pixel 3, and Pixel 3XL smartphones are expected to be launched.
Google is expected to unveil the new Pixel 3 phones. Although many are saying Google will go easy on social media, we may see something that hasn’t been leaked yet. According to reports, Google may launch new Chromecast, the Google Home Hub, an updated Pixelbook, and more.
Pixel launch event live stream
HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES:
Pixel 3
Pixel Slate tablet price
Google Pixel Slate price will start at $599. The Pixel Slate Keyboard will sell for $199, while the Pixelbook Pen comes at &99.
Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL launched
Google has announced Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. Both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL offers a ton of camera features such as Group Selfies, Top Shot and Night Sight. Google Lens has been integrated into the camera of both the smartphones.
Home Hub price
The Home Hub will support Google Assistant and Google Photos. The device will be available in the US, UK and Australia. The price is $149 and pre-orders will begin today
Rick Osterloh (Google's hardware division head)
Pixel 2 XL is still the best smartphone camera on the market despite being launched last year. He says our products take advantage of AI, hardware and software to get the best experience.