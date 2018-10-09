Google's annual hardware event #MadeByGoogle has kicked off in New York and a slew of products including Pixel 3, and Pixel 3XL smartphones are expected to be launched.

Google is expected to unveil the new Pixel 3 phones. Although many are saying Google will go easy on social media, we may see something that hasn’t been leaked yet. According to reports, Google may launch new Chromecast, the Google Home Hub, an updated Pixelbook, and more.

Pixel launch event live stream

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES: