In a bid to make its social media enterprises more cohesive and offer users a unique experience, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to integrate the messaging services of Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp and Instagram, say reports. The change will be accompanied by incorporating end-to-end encryption that will ensure that a third party is not able to view the messages that are exchanged between the participants.

The reports state that the three applications will continue to be stand-alone apps. With the introduction of the feature, a Facebook messenger user would be able to send an encrypted message to a user on WhatsApp. The development is still on an early stage. However, the company plans on completing the project by end of the year or in early 2020. An official statement by Facebook on the development is awaited.

However, a spokesperson has been quoted saying that the company is still deliberating and discussing the plan of action. The speculation has triggered opposing views on the same. The supporters have argued that development will make it convenient for the users to connect across social media platform. On the other hand, the critics fear that privacy of the users might be compromised by letting go of end-to-end encryption.

This might result in a breach of data that will enable Facebook to access information like phone numbers and email addresses of users irrespective of the platform. The same data can be misused for the purpose of targeted services and advertising.

