Nokia at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain has finally revealed its rumoured flagship smartphone Nokia 8 Sirocco. It’s premium smartphone from HMD Global featuring a curved glass display, stainless steel body and a refreshed design from previous Nokia 8. By launching Nokia 8, it enters the market competition of making smartphones displays having no-bezel or minimum bezel space. Being the successor of Nokia 8, some of the specifications of the smartphone remains the same but there are many things apart from a refreshed design that will make this phone stand out in the crowd.

Nokia, ever since its return in the smartphone market, has been aggressively pushing itself, thanks to HMD Global, and have launched a number of smartphones to target every price segment. Be it Nokia 1, Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 7 or Nokia 8; the company in just one year after getting back to smartphone business has presented a decent portfolio of new phones with many leaks further suggesting that the company will be extending its portfolio with Nokia 9, Nokia 10. Going by leaks and sources, Nokia is also working on a new smartphone with ‘penta lense’ technology where the lense will adjust to the surroundings and carry some motion.

Nokia 8 marks the return of Nokia camera user interface (remember the ones used to be there in Lumia phones) packed with Carl Zeiss optics dual camera setup. It’s the first phone from Nokia which will not be having a 3.5mm headphone jack and neither the memory of the phone could be extended using mirco SD card. Launching the phone at MWC 2018, the phone did manage to eat some limelight of Samsung 9 and might also give tough competition.

Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications

Curved glass display

5.5-inch POLED panel with a QHD (1440×2560) resolution

No 3.5mm audio socket

Type-C to 3.5mm dongle available

Qi wireless charging

Glass back.

Stainless steel body

Snapdragon 835 processor

6GB of RAM

128GB of storage

No support for microSD cards.

3260mAh battery

Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0.

Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC, high-speed LTE

24-bit audio recording with three microphones

