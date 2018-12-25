Mi launched Xiaomi Notebook Air (12 inches) with 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor: This new model in NoteBook series is similar in the design when compared to the 2016 model. The new Notebook Air is priced at CNY 4,299 (around INR 43,700) in China. The laptop is up for pre-sale in just silver colour and can be booked by just paying CNY 100 on Mi.com and JD.com as well. The laptop is very lightweight as it weighs only 1.07kg and only 12.9 mm thick.

Mi launched Xiaomi Notebook Air (12 inches) with 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor: Xiaomi stepped into the lightweight laptop market in the year 2016 and since then it never looked back. To compete with Apple’s MacBook Air the company launched Notebook Air (Intel Core i3 processor) in 2016 and now it has again launched Notebook Air with several upgrades in the specifications. The Notebook is out for pre-sale on the official website of the company and on JD.com as well. The new Notebook Air is powered with 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor, its key specs also include 12.5- inch display, 4 GB RAM, 4G connectivity and 256 GB of storage.

As per the specifications, the new model features a full-HD display resolution (920×1080 pixels) with 170 degrees wide viewing angle. It runs on Windows 10 home edition paired with Intel HD graphics integrated graphics 615. It also has an option of expanding the storage by using the external hard drive.

Furthermore, it features a backlit keyboard, and ports include a USB Type-C port, USB 3.0 port, HDMI, and 3.5mm earphone jack. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G, and more.

