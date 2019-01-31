Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 launched in India: The Surface Pro 6 is the latest edition of the company's Window's 10 tablet, which has a kickstand and a detachable keyboard. Both the laptops are on sale online portals such as Flipkart, Amazon and in the offline stores like Reliance, Croma and other retailers.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 launched in India: Microsoft has officially launched Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 in India. Both the laptops are on sale online portals such as Flipkart, Amazon and in the offline stores like Reliance, Croma and other retailers. The price for the Surface Pro 6 Laptops in India is Rs 83,999 and for the Surface Laptop 2, the prices start from Rs 91,999. Multiple configurations are available for both Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2.

The Surface Pro 6 Laptop: The Surface Pro 6 is the latest edition of the company’s Window’s 10 tablet, which has a kickstand and an attachable keyboard. The tablet comprises of a 12.3-inch PixelSense Touch Display with a resolution of 2736×1824 pixels, 8th generation Intel U-series CPUs and comes in 8GB and 16GB RAM variant with UHD Graphics 620, and various SSD options up to 1 TB. The tablet also consists of a Mini-DisplayPort, Surface Connect port, 3.5 mm audio jack, microSD card reader and a Surface Type Cover.

In India, different configurations of Microsoft Surface Pro 6 are available. The price in India for the Surface Pro 6 Laptops starts from Rs. 83,999. All models will be available on various online and offline platforms, but one model KJV-00015 with the most expensive configurations will be available only on offline platforms, it will be available at a price of Rs. 1,79,999.

The Surface Laptop 2: The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is the update to the original. The new model is made of the same design language as its forerunner but it is more powerful due to the 8th generation CPUs, according to Microsoft it is up to 85% more powerful than the previous one. It has a durable battery which can last for 14.5 hours and has a weight of 1.28 kg.

The laptop comprises of a 13.5-inch PixelSense Touch Display with a resolution of 2256×1504 and comes in the 8 GB and 16 GB RAM Variant. It is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i7 or i5 CPU. The price range for the Surface Laptop 2 will start from Rs. 91,999 in India and will be available on different online and offline platforms. Like the Surface Pro 6, the Surface Laptop 2’s most expensive configuration model LQQ-00023 which has a price of Rs. 1,48,999 will be available only on offline platforms.

The Country General Manager of Microsoft India, Priyadarshi Mohapatra, told that the surface laptops will help the user to execute their visions and dreams.

