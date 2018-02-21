Mobile numbers in India will continue to have 10 digits, Earlier there was news that mobile numbers will have 13 digits from July 1, 2018. This information was misinterpreted of DoT (Department of Telecommunication) order for the machine to machine (M2M) numbers. The changes will be done on M2M numbers are the ones that are used for SIMs in the device like swipe machines, cars, electricity meters etc.

A good news is reported for the users who were worried about the change in mobile number and afraid of the drastic changes, telecom companies have cleared that Machine to Machine (M2M) technology will not affect the mobile number. Mobile numbers in India will continue to have 10 digits. Earlier there was news that mobile numbers will have 13 digits from July 1, 2018. This information was misinterpreted of DoT (Department of Telecommunication) order for the machine to machine (M2M) numbers. M2M numbers are the ones that are used for SIMs in the device like swipe machines, cars, electricity meters etc. The officials, from Airtel- India’s largest telecom service provider, Reliance Jio and telecom industry body Cellular Operation Association of India (COAI) has confirmed to TOI that there will be no effect on the mobile number and it will remain same 10 digits as they are.

A few days ago, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) had issued a directive to telecom companies to implement the 13 digit numbering scheme. After the announcement, people were afraid of the drastic changes. Also, there was some news that existing user number will be ported to 13-digits mobile number from 10-digits this year, but It was misinterpreted and it will not be implemented.

Machine to machine (M2M) technology refers to direct communication between two machines, communication device and channels. This includes both wired and wireless technology. It is helpful in industrial instrumentation, enabling a sensor or meter to communicate the data it records.

The expansion of IP networks around the world has made the machine to machine communication quicker and easier while using less power. These networks also allow new business opportunities for consumers and suppliers.