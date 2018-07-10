Motorola on Tuesday launched its two budget smartphones - Moto E5 and E5 Plus - in India. Both variants of the company's latest budget smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India online store and at MotoHub stores across the country. Moto 5 and E5 Plus have been priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

Smartphone maker Motorola on Tuesday launched its two budget smartphones – Moto E5 and E5 Plus – in India. Both variants of the company’s latest budget smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India online store and at MotoHub stores across the country. As usual of its low-end smartphones, the company has claimed great battery and value for money on both newly launched devices. At the launch, company officials also claimed that Motorola India has now 7 million users.

In both variants, a new reflective wave pattern design has been adopted by the company which gives a great look to the smartphone, particularly at the back. Moto E5 and E5 Plus have been priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. When it comes to specifications, Moto E5 has a 6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720*1440 pixels.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 4th Mi anniversary sale starts from today: Rs 4 sale, Blink and Miss deals and other offers you need to know

The smartphone has an 18:9 aspect ratio display with thinner bezels. Both variants of newly launched low-end smartphone sports a rear fingerprint scanner and a USB Type 2.0 charging port at the bottom. The smartphone runs on Andriod 8.0 Oreo. It gets a plastic-body design that looks compact and steady. Snapdragon 430 processor with Adreno 505 GPU promises smooth functioning of the smartphone.

The smartphone has 3GB RAM with 32 GB internal memory, which can be expandable up to 128 GB via a micro SD card slot. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging technology. Moto E5 Plus comes with a 12 MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.25 µm, PDAF, laser AF and LED flash.

The 8-megapixel selfie camera with flash assures nice pictures. Various sensors on Moto E5 Plus include proximity, accelerometer, Ambient Light, sensor Hub and gyroscope. Moto E5 Plus supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, A-GPS, and GLONASS.

Read More