There was a lot of saying from a couple of months on the latest flagship of Motorola, i.e. Motorola One Action. As per the most recent reports, the price and availability of Motorola One Action have been revealed, courtesy Amazon Germany. If the reports are accurate, then it is to believe that the Amazon listing page of Motorola One Action has been hacked by some hackers and details of this smartphone has already gone on the internet. There was a fuss about this latest Flagship from Motorola from a couple of months. Some of the information has been confirmed by the WinFuture.

As per the reports by WinFuture, Motorola One Action was listed as the successor of Motorola One Vision on Amazon Germany. If the statements are true, then, the phone will be available in September. Motorola One Action will be priced at EUR 299 (22,900 INR). It will be available in 2 storage variants which are 4GB RAM,+128GB internal storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage.

Leaked Specifications and Features :

Motorola One Action is expected to offer a 6.3-inch full HD display. The phone is likely to run on Android Pie and will be powered by Exynos 9809 processor. The phone is going to sport a triple rear camera setup which includes 13-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary camera and the depth sensor of 5-megapixel. If the leaks are accurate, then Motorola One Action is going to sport 13-megapixel front camera.

Motorola One Action will be backed by the decent battery of 3,500 mAH which supports Motorola Turbo Power charging. The phone is expected to launch in September.