Lenovo-owned Motorola has officially launched its first Andriod One smartphone One Power in India. Those who are interested can pre-book the smartphone from today as it will be available exclusively on Flipkart at Rs 15,999. The smartphone will go on sale on October 15.

Lenovo-owned Motorola has officially launched its first Andriod One smartphone One Power in India. The smartphone was first launched at IFA 2018 in Berlin. The company’s mid-range smartphone has precision-crafted metal design and has a fingerprint sensor at the back. The smartphone will go on sale on October 15. Those who are interested can pre-book the smartphone from today as it will be available exclusively on Flipkart at Rs 15,999. In its official statement, the company said One Power will support Netflix in HD as it supports the Widevine L1 DRM.

The USP of this smartphone is its 5,000mAh battery as the company has promised up to two hours of battery life. As per the company’s claims, the smartphone can give you six hours of power with 15 minutes of charging as it includes a 15W turbocharger. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 processor.

ALSO READ: Realme 2 Pro set to launch in India on September 27 exclusively on Flipkart

The smartphone’s dual rear camera setup has a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and the secondary 5-megapixel rear camera has a f/2.2 aperture. The Motorola One Power has 12-megapixel selfie camera. The Motorola One Power has a large 6.2-inch display with a notch.

ALSO READ: Compare Realme 2 pro vs Realme 1: Specification, features, price, camera and more

The smartphone comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of inbuilt storage. It has a 6.2-inch display with a 19.9 screen to body ratio. It will be up against leader in midrange price category (Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro). Out of the box, One Power runs on Andriod 8.1 Oreo.

Read More