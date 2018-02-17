Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch Chandrayaan-2 in April this year. Nearly a decade after the successful launch of Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2 will be India's 2nd mission to the Moon. ISRO has successfully accomplished 48 missions, including 21 Launch Vehicle missions, 24 Satellite missions and 3 Technology Demonstrators in last 4 years.

In another achievement for Indian space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set launch Chandrayaan-1 in April this year. After the successful 2008 Chandrayaan-1 mission, Chandrayaan-2 will be India’s 2nd mission to the Moon. Nearly a decade ago, every space agency across the world praised Indian space agency for its moon mission. Speaking about the matter during a press conference, Minister of State for the Department of Space Dr Jitendra Singh said Chandrayaan-2 will be a challenging mission for the Indian space agency.

He informed the journalists that for the first time an orbiter, a lander and rover will be sent to the moon fitted in the rocket. After successfully launching the mission, India will achieve a new height in space technology. It will bring India into an elite group of the moon mission. Deeply explaining the matter, Chairman Space Commission DR Sivan K said the total amount of the mission will be around Rs 800 crore. He dismissed all the uncertainties about the mission and said even if the weather will not be suitable for launch in April, we have discussed the launching dates on which rocket can be launched till October this year.

He said, "ISRO has successfully accomplished 48 missions, including 21 Launch Vehicle missions, 24 Satellite missions and 3 Technology Demonstrators." He praised the Indian space agency for its achievements in last 4 years. A decade ago, Chandryaan-1 was India's first mission to Moon. ISRO launched the spacecraft successfully on October 22, 2008, from its space station Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The spacecraft carried the chemical, mineralogical and photo mapping of the Moon. The spacecraft also carried 11 more scientific instruments that were built in India and various countries across the world. The lunar orbiter mission was revolving around the Moon at a height of 100km. On August 29, 2009, Chandrayaan-1 lost the communication with the spacecraft after making more than 3400 orbits around the Moon.