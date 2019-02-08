Netflix introduced the feature in Android in the year 2018, now it has been launched in iOS devices to save time and efforts of the users while watching their episodes on the devices. It allows the users to toggle on and off from the Downloads section of the App. At the same time, the users can automatically delete each downloaded episode while watching them.

After introducing the Smart Download feature in Android in 2018, now Netflix has introduced the feature in iOS to save time and efforts of the users for watching their episodes on the devices. It enables us to switch on and off from the Downloads section of the App. Also, it automatically deletes each downloaded episode while watching them. In case you are connected to Wi-Fi, it will also allow you to download the next episode in the series.

While speaking to a leading daily, Netflix said the feature will save your time and effort of returning to the old files and deleting it, manually. In fact, the users can watch the next episode faster conveniently. Not just that, Netflix requires a lot of storage space, so it will reduce the amount of the same. In case a viewer wants to an episode repetitively, one can switch off the feature

Back in 2016, the streaming service first began for letting the users to download shows. Smart Downloads is available on iOS starting today.

How to download the ‘Smart downloads’ feature

Visit the App Store to install the latest version of the Netflix app.

Move on to the ‘downloads’ section of the app

Search version 11.19.0 of the Netflix for iOS app in the App Store.

The option ‘Smart downloads’ is available at the very top

