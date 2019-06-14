Spotify in its latest update has included a new section for Podcasts. The music app has also simplified further design attributes like the library tab. Read the article to know more.

Popular music app Spotify has undergone numerous design and aesthetic changes with its latest update. The User Interface for the app has seen a few improvements with a simpler Library as well as a new Podcast tab. The changes are only visible to individuals with paid memberships of Spotify. The app can be updated on either the App Store or the Google Play Store.

The new update boasts an improved and much simpler ‘Your Library’ that features music as well as a new tab for Podcasts, that was previously embedded within the app. ‘Your Library’ now includes two sections- Music and Podcasts. Under the Music section, three tabs for Playlists, Artists and Albums respectively. The Playlists section includes Liked songs as its first playlist, followed by other created playlists. With a simple swipe to the left, you can access the Artists section showing all your favourite artists you follow. The third and final section is for Albums, which includes all your saved albums. Whole albums can be downloaded by simply clicking on the Download option.

The update emphasizes the inclusion of the Podcast tab, most likely owing to Spotify’s upcoming exclusive podcasts with the Obamas. Spotify has reportedly come under a multi-year partnership with Higher Ground, a fellow music based company for numerous exclusive podcasts. The new Podcast tab will also include three sections marked as Episodes, Downloads and Shows.

The Episodes tab showcases new episodes of the latest podcasts while the Downloads show all the downloaded episodes. The Shows tab includes a detailed list of all the podcasts that are followed by the user.