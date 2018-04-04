Finally, HMD Global has launched the much awaited Nokia 6, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Siroco on Tuesday. The triple-threat of smartphones from the house of HMD Global were launched in an exclusive event in New Delhi. Nokia 6 has Snapdragon 630 and is available in two variants—3GB RAM with 32GB ROM and a much better 4GB RAM with 64GB ROM. Protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass, the Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel camera. The Nokia 7 Plus is a much more exciting prospect for the Indian market. Powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset of familiar giants Qualcomm, the 6-inch HD display of Nokia 7 comes with a 12-megapixel camera and 13-megapixel cameras in an impressive dual lens tie-up.

Eager to make a comeback in the world of smartphones, HMD Global has launched the much awaited Nokia 6, Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 Siroco on Tuesday at an exclusive event in New Delhi. The impeccable lineup of smartphones which was teased by HMD Global at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain has been finally launched in India on Android One platform. While Nokia 6, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco were officially rolled by HMD on Tuesday, Nokia’s pocket-friendly smartphone—Nokia 1 was already launched in India at price tag of Rs 5,499.

Aiming to rule the budget smartphone section in India, the Nokia 1 comes with Android Orea (Go Edition), powered by Quad-core 1.1 processor and 1GB RAM. Coming back to today’s intriguing launches conducted by HMD Global, the 2018 edition of Nokia 6 has Snapdragon 630 and is available in two variants—3GB RAM with 32GB ROM and a much better 4GB RAM with 64GB ROM. Protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass, the Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel camera. In direct competition with the likes of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Moto G5s Plus, the Nokia 6 has a 5.5-inch panel with a sufficient 3,00mAh battery.

Unlike Nokia 6, the Nokia 7 Plus is a much more exciting prospect for the Indian market. Powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset of familiar giants Qualcomm, the 6-inch HD display of Nokia 7 comes with a 12-megapixel camera and 13-megapixel cameras in an impressive dual lens tie-up. The top-notch from the house of HMD Global—Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with Snapdragon 835 and a massive 6GB RAM. Similar dual lens setup of 12 and 13 cameras, the Nokia 8 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Nokia 6 will be available on April 6 at a price of Rs 16,999. With a Rs 25,999 price tag, Nokia 7 Plus will be available for pre-booking on April 20. The heavyweight smartphone from the launch—Nokia 8 Sirocco will go on sale on April 30 at a price tag of Rs 49,999.